Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $405,135.07

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $405,135.07 and $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00185965 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00326648 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,493,333 coins and its circulating supply is 436,232,897 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

