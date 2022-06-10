Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

