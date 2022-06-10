Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
