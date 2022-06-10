PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

