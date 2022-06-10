Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Approximately 208,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 345,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 15.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.36. The firm has a market cap of £105.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93.
About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)
