Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Approximately 208,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 345,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 15.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.36. The firm has a market cap of £105.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93.

Get Polarean Imaging alerts:

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.