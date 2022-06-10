PolkaDomain Price Tops $0.0744 on Major Exchanges (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $233,547.27 and approximately $49.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

