Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Cap of $80.54 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $80.54 million and $77.54 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

