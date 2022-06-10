PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $150,155.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $721,013.37 and $150,155.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00326582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00434089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030400 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

