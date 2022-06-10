PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

