PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.
NYSE PPL opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
