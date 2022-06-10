PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

