Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.41. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 331,238 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.