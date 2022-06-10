PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,099,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

