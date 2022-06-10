Primalbase Token (PBT) Tops One Day Volume of $396.00

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00341987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00433320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

