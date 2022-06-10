Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $39.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.08.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.43. 686,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,205. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,130.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,841,100 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.