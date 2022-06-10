PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROCEPT BioRobotics.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,884. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

