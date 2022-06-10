ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.
PFHC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.62.
ProFrac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProFrac (PFHC)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.