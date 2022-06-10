ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 1,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.