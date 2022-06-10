ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 1,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.
ProFrac Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFHC)
