Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00433198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.