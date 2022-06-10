ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $89.61 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88.

