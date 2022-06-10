ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 6.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.63. 501,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,488,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

