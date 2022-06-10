Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTRA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 24,161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTRA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

