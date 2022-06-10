Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

