ProximaX (XPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160,080.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. ProximaX has a market cap of $10.34 million and $160,080.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

