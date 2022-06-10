Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 833.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 167,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
