Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

