Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $162.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $162,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $546.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.37 and a 200-day moving average of $591.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

