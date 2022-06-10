Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $172.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $172,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

