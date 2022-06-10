Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $84.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $84,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $555,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 167.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $638.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.22 and a 200-day moving average of $767.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

