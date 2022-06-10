Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $96.75 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $96,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NYSE UPS opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

