Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,901 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $123,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $237.85 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

