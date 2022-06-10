Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,641 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

