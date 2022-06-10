Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 57,713 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,713 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $133,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

