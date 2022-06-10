Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,916 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $903,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.