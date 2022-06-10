Public Mint Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $3,054.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016600 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.