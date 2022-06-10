Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

PUBGY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 161,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

