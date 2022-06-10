Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.10

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00324544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00439162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

