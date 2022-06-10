PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 80 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.