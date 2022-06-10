PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.67.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

