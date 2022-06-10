QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. QCR posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in QCR by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $943.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.