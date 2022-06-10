Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.19

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.19 and traded as low as C$27.52. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.
About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)
