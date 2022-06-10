QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine Sells 4,542 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

