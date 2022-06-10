QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine Sells 4,542 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.