QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $66.28 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $66.28 or 0.00224658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $21.68 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 407.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

