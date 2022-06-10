QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $143.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,904,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,229 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 693,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,059. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.03. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

