RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. RadNet posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 58.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 622,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in RadNet by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

