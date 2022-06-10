RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $726,058.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.