Raiden Network Token Hits One Day Volume of $20,097.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $20,097.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

