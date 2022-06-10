Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report $137.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $108.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $544.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.50 million to $546.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.27 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $582.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,366 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 25,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

