Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Randstad stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Randstad has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.