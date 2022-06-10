RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 21.09%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
