Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,321.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $391,926.88 and $7,321.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.20 or 0.05941019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00199517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.00617464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00584088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00070169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

