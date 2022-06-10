Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after buying an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

